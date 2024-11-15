Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releases Another Season 1 Update, New Patch Notes

As Season 1 rolls into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, more updates have been made to address changes to multiple areas within the game. Releasing a few weeks ago, the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise has been a hit with gamers alike. While its campaign includes a lot of great missions, many flock to Multiplayer and Zombies for their kicks, especially with Season 1 coming out.
The first season launched just two days ago on November 13, so, naturally, patches and updates are necessary as more and more find issues. Fortunately, the patch isn’t too lengthy or critical unlike the last patch, though it fixes some exploits and stability. It’s also important to note that PlayStation 5 Pro upgrades have also been made, which is sure to be a welcome addition for console owners. The patch notes can be found below:
Global
Battle Pass
- Addressed an issue on Steam where BlackCell content was not correctly awarded after purchasing.
- Addressed an issue where players could become stuck when viewing the Battle Pass.
- Addressed an issue where Battle Pass Tokens would sometimes not be awarded properly.
- Disabled Shader Pre-Loading during the Battle Pass Showcase video.
Store
- Addressed an issue where some filter prompts would show controller inputs when using KBM.
Previous Updates
- PlayStation 5 Pro Updates
- Black Ops 6 and Warzone are optimized for PlayStation 5 Pro:
- Launch Features
- Using Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Black Ops 6 supports a higher image quality when running at 4K and 60 Hz.
- New PlayStation 5 Pro quality settings: higher quality shadows, ambient occlusion, reflections and screen space global illumination (unique to Quality Mode).
- Players can also opt to play at 120 Hz for greater performance; on the PS5 Pro 120 Hz mode has the same image quality as the PlayStation 5 running at 60 FPS.
- With Season 01
- New variable refresh rate mode that with the allows our highest image quality mode to often exceed 60 Hz on compatible display devices (120 Hz VRR).
Multiplayer
Maps
- Hideout
- Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace.
- Payback
- Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace.
Playlist Updates
- Nuketown 24/7 replaces Radioactive 24/7 in Featured, Quickplay, and Hardcore Quickplay
Loadouts
- Increased total Loadouts available for all platforms to 12.
Ghost
- Addressed an issue where after permanently unlocked the Ghost Perk it could not be equipped.
Strategist Combat Specialty
- Addressed an issue where deploying Equipment faster with the Strategist Bonus was not functioning correctly.
Scorestreaks
- Improved stability when using the Napalm Strike.
- Improved stability when using the UAV.
Medals
- Increased the Point Blank Medal range by 40%.
- This adjustment was included in the initial Season 01 Update.
UI
- Addressed an issue where Equipment skins would sometimes show as locked when owned.
- Fixed an issue that incorrectly allowed legacy XP tokens to be activated in the Black Ops 6 UI.
Stability
- Improved stability with the MP Game Mode Announcer.
Zombies
Maps
- Terminus
- Closed an exploit related to the Treasure Hunt Side Quest that allowed players to earn too much essence.
Playlist Updates
- Directed Mode added for Zombies Private Matches (Squad Fill Off)
Ammo Mods
- Dead Wire
- Addressed an issue where Dead Wire electric fields could ignite zombies while having the Dragon’s Breath attachment equipped.
General
- Closed an exploit where some Field Upgrades would persist after leaving a match.
Stability
- Added numerous stability fixes.
As Season 1 progresses, there’s bound to be more updates and patches to fix and address many issues. Still, there’s a lot to look forward to like new maps, weapons, and skins. New modes like the gold-collecting Ransack mode and the ever-popular Prop Hunt mode are also available for those who play. That along with the game’s new mechanics, it’s a pretty good time to be a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 player.