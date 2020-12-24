New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War "Leak" Has Players Freaking Out

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has COD players, or at least some players, freaking out. In official marketing material for Season 1, Activision and Treyarch revealed that a controversial scorestreak is coming to the game soon. More specifically, an official screenshot of the game features a character using the flamethrower, which, at the moment of writing this, isn't in the game and hasn't been formally announced either. It's unclear if this a tease or an artist and marketing forgetting that the flamethrower killstreak isn't in the game and hasn't been announced, however, it did leak many months ago, courtesy of the game's files and the dataminers that combed through them.

For now, Activision nor Treyarch have commented on the screenshot and its implications, and at this point, it's unlikely they will. It's also worth pointing out the screenshot doesn't confirm one way or another if this is a scorestreak or a weapon in the game. That said, the aforementioned datamining leak suggested it was merely a scorestreak.

While the screenshot more or less confirms the flamethrower is coming to the game, it doesn't divulge when it's coming to the game. It's presumably coming sooner rather than later if it's already appearing in official screenshots, but for now, this is just an assumption.

(Photo: Activision)

As alluded to, players are freaking out about the prospect of the flamethrower being added to the game due to its controversial implementation in the past.

Great cant wait for that OP bullshit. Why not its literally the worse game since IW.... — Dale Boice (@boiced91) December 18, 2020

Why is everyone in the replies freaking out?? Lmaoo it’s a killstreak... probably not that good of a one considering most the streaks in this game suck unfortunately — XpertFusion (@xpertfusion3) December 18, 2020

why. this thing is probs gonna shoot across the map. — Luckyy (@zLuckyy7) December 18, 2020

Hell no — Samedinho🥶 (@ASamedinho) December 18, 2020

