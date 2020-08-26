Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reportedly Won't Have Modern Warfare's Most Controversial Feature

✖

When Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC this holiday season it will reportedly be without Modern Warfare's most controversial feature. When Infinity Ward's 2019 Modern Warfare reboot released, it was largely well-received, however, there were a few controversial features that generated considerable backlash and division. One of these features was the game's new mini-map, which removed the classic "red dots."

Thankfully for Call of Duty players who didn't like these tweaks made to the mini-map, Black Ops Cold War will reportedly revert these changes, implementing the classic mini-map. As for the information, it comes way of prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker The Gaming Revolution, who doesn't divulge much, but does confirm the revert.

Interestingly, word is the compass that Modern Warfare introduced is also back, but it's unclear how it will be used and relevant if red dots are also back.

Of course, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While The Gaming Revolution has proven to a credible and reliable source, nothing here is official. Further, even if it's 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season presumably via the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of an exact release date, but a recent leak is pointing to a November 13 debut.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see the classic mini-map back?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.