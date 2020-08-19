Call of Duty: Warzone Players Discover Massive Nuke Ready to Launch in Bunker

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC have discovered a massive nuke ready to launch in one of the game's bunkers, hinting that a big event is imminent. Today, the Call of Duty 2020 teasers continued. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear like we will be getting the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today, but it does look like we are getting close. After a runaround with a new teaser website and codes, Call of Duty: Warzone players cracked into the game's last bunker, which is holding a massive nuke prepared to launch.

At the moment of publishing, there's some debate over whether the nuke is actually a nuke or a Vostok 1 rocket, but whatever the case, the implications are huge. Some players believe this all but confirms the current Call of Duty: Warzone map will be wiped clean and replaced with a new map, but this seems unlikely. At best the map will be transformed. Too much has gone into the current map to just scrap it so quickly.

What we do know is that all of this involves Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and that the nuke/missile is certainly pivotal to whatever all of these teases are building up to.

Below, you can check out the bunker and the nuke, courtesy of NoahJ456:

WE FOUND A NUKE IN WARZONE!!! IT'S READY TO LAUNCH!!! pic.twitter.com/x1ctqwvo5h — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) August 19, 2020

Of course, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. While it's safe to assume this nuke is part of whatever is about to happen in Warzone, there's no way of knowing how it will be used or what the effects of it will be.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, it will also be available via PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.