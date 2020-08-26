Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals Major Multiplayer, Beta, Story, and Pre-Order Details

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone update has been datamined, and the result has been a huge slab of information about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Included in this in reported information dump is not only word of a release date, but information on multiplayer, the campaign, beta, and pre-ordering.

As for why all of this information is sitting in the files of an unrelated game, it's because Warzone isn't actually unrelated. The free-to-play battle royale game is being used to reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and thus many files pertaining to the new COD have found their way into the files of the latest Warzone update.

Below, you can check out every salient bit about the game that's leaked so far, all of which comes way of The Gaming Revolution and ModernWarzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops.

The game will release worldwide on November 13, a Friday.

Frank Woods will be the protagonist, not Alex Mason.

The full multiplayer reveal is coming September 9.

The game is set during the Regan administration.

The game is described as being a mix between Black Ops 2, WWII, and Black Ops 4 in terms of gameplay.

There will be a September beta that you can get access to by pre-ordering the game.

Special Agent Hudson will return.

Dead Silence is back.

The normal mini-map is back.

The AK74u, MP5, AK5, M16A2, SOCIMI821, Type 63, Stoner 63, Type 15, Colt Commando, M40 are all in the game.

EKIA is back.

Play of the Game is back.

Slide Jumping is back.

Slide canceling is less effective than in Modern Warfare.

Field Upgrades are back.

Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is back.

You will have 150 health, but time to kill is apparently slower than Modern Warfare, yet faster than Black Ops 4.

Stim Shot is back.

New Miami-based and desert maps are in the game.

Ground War is back.

There are no specialists or abilities.

Scorestreaks are back rather than killstreaks, but there's a "twist." The new iteration is described as a middle ground between killstreaks and scorestreaks.

UAV, Chopper Gunner, Cruise Missle, VTOL, Napalm Strike, Flamethrower, and Artillery scorestreaks are back.

Kill Confirmed, Domination, and VIP are back.

Attachments work like they did in Black Ops 4. You will get five attachments per weapon.

Loadouts are a hybrid between pick-10 and the Modern Warfare system. Three perks per loadout.

As always, take all of this information with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, nothing here is official, and it's all subject to change.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is officially set to release sometime this year presumably via PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox, and PC. For more coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or peep the relevant links below:

