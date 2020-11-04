Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Huge File Sizes Revealed

✖

After much speculation about how big Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would be on different platforms, Activision has finally revealed those details. The sizes of Modern Warfare and Warzone had players worried of what a next-gen Call of Duty game would look like in terms of storage space, and while it’ll indeed take up a lot of room, it’s not as bad as some might’ve feared. Black Ops Cold War players will be able to install and remove different portions of the game to free up space as well, though Activision warned that more space will be needed for future content.

The file sizes for the game were broken down by different platforms including the current and next-gen consoles as well as the PC version of the game. You can find all those listed below to show how much space Activision says you’ll need to pre-load Black Ops Cold War.

Get ready for launch. Here's the intel you need to know before the launch of #BlackOpsColdWar. https://t.co/bPrIhxKbmK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 4, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Storage Requirements at Launch

PlayStation 4: 95GB

PlayStation 5: 133GB

Xbox One: 93GB

Xbox Series X|S: 136GB

PC: 35 GB (Multiplayer Only) / 82GB (Full Game) / 125GB (Full Game on Ultra Graphics)

Those who’ve been paying attention to the recent reveals from Activision will notice that, as the publisher pointed out, the PC file size has been updated and is no longer listed as the 250GB behemoth it once was. This recommended storage space for the PlayStation 5 also looks starkly different from the supposedly leaked box art that showed a whopping 285GB requirement for that console.

As Modern Warfare and Warzone players will know, however, these things can and likely will change. The game will almost certainly only get bigger from here as Activision warns that these file sizes are for the game at launch and that “additional storage space may be required for mandatory game updates.”

For players who want to mitigate those increasing sizes as much as you can, you’ll at least be able to install and uninstall certain elements of the game. Activision said console players can choose to uninstall things like the campaign mode or Zombies to reduce file size. PC players will have the option to do the same, so if you’re not using part of the game, you can remove it to save space.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to launch on November 13th.