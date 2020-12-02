Call of Duty: Cold War Leak Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Black Ops 2 Map

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has revealed the return of a fan-favorite map from Black Ops 2. When the newest COD launched last month via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, it did so with a largely unimpressive offering of multiplayer maps. Not only was the number of maps disappointing, but the lack of classic and popular Black Ops maps was even more disappointing. However, much like Modern Warfare, it looks like Black Ops Cold War is addressing both of these issues with its free post-launch maps.

The aforementioned leak comes way of "Call of Duty Leaks" over on Twitter, who reveals that Call of Duty: Black Ops 2's map, Raid, is coming back. Right now, details on the map's return are scarce, but the dataminer has relayed word of the map being in the game's files, hinting not only at its arrival but an imminent arrival.

For now, it's unclear how true to form the map in Black Ops Cold War will be to the original, but the leaker notes that at least one change has been made: the yellow car near the middle of the map is now red.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, given that nothing here is official. While datamining leaks are usually quite reliable not only in their findings, but the assumptions made around them, none of this is officially confirmed by Treyarch or Activision, which, at the moment of publishing, haven't said a word about the leak. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

