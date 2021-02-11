Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Game Mode, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got a new update this week that encompassed everything from the highest levels of play to the most casual thanks to League Play changes and a new, lighthearted game mode. The update that’s gone live now follows a couple of others released in quick succession before it since the launch of Season One Reloaded and also marks the beginning of the Call of Duty League 2021 season. It’s a bit beefier than some of the past updates but not as large as Season One Reloaded, though there are still some notable changes to recognize.

The same update released on Thursday also refreshed the list of rotating modes in Black Ops Cold War now that those playlist changes happen on Thursdays as opposed to Tuesdays. Through that refresh, we see some favorites like Nuketown 24/7 and Prop Hunt sticking around along with the new Kiss Confirmed mode that’s live during the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Today's #BlackOpsColdWar update: • "Kiss Confirmed” Valentine’s Day mode

• League Play updates

• MP and Zombies improvements

• Tombstone Soda update

• #FirebaseZ stability fixes

• Double Weapon XP begins tomorrow! Patch notes: https://t.co/MtCFMyU2rO pic.twitter.com/KVar06HiS2 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 11, 2021

One thing not noted in the patch notes themselves is that there’s a bonus experience event going on now that’s a bit better than the ones before it. While it’s limited only to Weapon XP and not the player level experience, the limited-time event is live for four days instead of three like it usually is. It’ll start on February 12th at 10 a.m. PT and will end on February 16th.

The full patch notes for this week’s update can be found below.

Multiplayer

Featured Playlists

Kiss Confirmed [NEW]

Express 24/7

Nuketown 24/7

3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only

Gunfight Blueprints

Face Off

Prop Hunt

Custom Games

Nuketown ’84 added to 2v2 and 3v3 Gunfight Custom Game map list.

Re-added a missing car in CDL Pro Control & CDL Pro Hardpoint on Raid.

League Play

Skill Divisions

Players should now see a more accurate Skill Division assignment in their next League Play Event after completing their initial Placement Matches.

Create-a-Class

Ghost will no longer be automatically equipped when the Perk Greed Wildcard is equipped.

Zombies

Stability

Fixed crashes related to Essence Traps and Tombstone Soda.

Gameplay

Closed an exploit that allowed the player to capture Mimics disguised as props.

Addressed an issue where the Orda would not die if it took too much damage in one hit.

Perks