Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War April 15 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Season 3 is on the horizon for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but Treyarch has one more update for the game before the new overhaul. On Thursday, the developer behind Black Ops Cold War announced a new update going live for all versions of the game, and released the full patch notes for that update.

This update is mainly just contained to new playlists and some changes to the modifications and customization tools. There are also some new zombie playlists to check out, some of which are only available on PlayStation. Finally, there have been some scoring adjustments made to Dead Ops Arcade.

You can check out the update's patch notes in full below.

GLOBAL Features Custom Mods Now available in Create-a-Class. Name and save up to 10 custom Blueprint creations per weapon via the Custom Mods menu. Addressed an issue where attachments that had not been properly unlocked through weapon progression now correctly appear locked.

MULTIPLAYER Modes Blueprint Gun Game All-new version of Gun Game now available in Multiplayer . Progress through an arsenal of Weapon Blueprints from launch through Season Two Reloaded. Weapon progression can change from match to match, with different Blueprints available per tier. First player to progress through all 20 weapons wins the match. Snipers Only Moshpit Returned to Featured Playlists . Addressed an issue that could cause non-sniper classes to be reset when entering a match of Snipers Only Moshpit . Featured Playlists Blueprint Gun Game [NEW] Apocalypse 24/7 Snipers Only Moshpit Gunfight Blueprints Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore) Prop Hunt Face Off (also available in Hardcore) Multi -Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES Dead Ops Arcade 3 Gameplay Added adjustments to XP awards. UI Addressed an issue that could display incorrect data in the After-Action Report when playing Solo Advanced Start mode. Stability Added a stability fix to Silverback Slideways bonus round. Featured Playlists Outbreak Firebase Z Die Maschine Dead Ops Arcade: First Person Dead Ops Arcade Onslaught (PlayStation) Onslaught Containment (PlayStation) Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation) Onslaught Apocalypse (PlayStation)



There will be another massive update coming to Black Ops Cold War in the near future, kicking off Season 3.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Season 3? Let us know in the comments!