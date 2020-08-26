Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Teaser and Warzone Playlist Update Released Before Reveal

✖

Activision and Treyarch gave players one last teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ahead of the game’s big reveal announced for Wednesday. Released just an hour before the new Call of Duty game is to be officially unveiled in Call of Duty: Warzone, the teaser follows the same theme as other Black Ops Cold War hints shared before. It shows several grainy TVs highlighting footage from the settings the game will either take place in or be directly connected to with an ominous “History is written by the manipulators” message lingering at the end before it cuts away.

The message also invited players to hop into a Warzone lobby at the time of the reveal which comes at 10:30 a.m. PT, so hopefully you’ve got the massive Warzone game installed, updated, and ready to go before the reveal. Teasers have pointed to the involvement of Warzone multiple times before it was confirmed to play a part in Black Ops Cold War’s reveal.

𝙺𝙽𝙾𝚆 𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚁 𝙷𝙸𝚂𝚃𝙾𝚁𝚈 𝙳𝚘𝚗’𝚝 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍𝚠𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝚘𝚏 #𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝙾𝚙𝚜𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚆𝚊𝚛. 𝙶𝚎𝚝 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚆𝚊𝚛𝚣𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚋𝚢 𝚒𝚗 𝟷 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛. pic.twitter.com/lkeyJdcC9Q — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 26, 2020

What’s actually going to happen in Warzone is anyone’s guess, but players have their assumptions based on teasers, leaks, and datamines of the game. There’ve been references to nukes in Warzone for a while now which many people think will be connected to the Black Ops Cold War reveal.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account tweeted afterwards that we can expect a playlist update at the time of the event, so it looks like we’ll be seeing a Fortnite approach to this reveal.

𝙴𝚡𝚙𝚎𝚌𝚝 𝚊 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚊𝚝 𝟷𝟶:𝟹𝟶𝚊𝚖 𝙿𝚃 𝚊𝚌𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚖𝚜. https://t.co/rsDL5OV9VE — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 26, 2020

But as is the case with any reveal, if you don’t see it take place in Warzone, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to revisit it afterwards. Streamers will be watching the event as it happens, and Black Ops Cold War info should start appearing online from the developer and publisher right after the reveal.

Some of that info that’s to come may have already leaked. We’ve seen information shared online pertaining to a beta for the game as well as pre-order details. The release date for the game has also supposedly leaked already, but with how close the reveal is to the time that the Call of Duty games typically release, we should know the actual release date for Black Ops Cold War shortly after the game’s reveal.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.