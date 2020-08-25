New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Teaser Trailer Hints at Upcoming Warzone Event

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s big reveal is coming soon, and it looks like Warzone will be playing a part in it. Activision released another teaser on Tuesday that indicated Warzone would be connected to Cold War through the reveal planned for August 26th at 10:30 a.m. PT. The latest teaser references a new contract, a system Warzone players will be all too familiar with by now, but the specifics of how this new contract will play out are unclear at the time.

The latest teaser shared by the official Call of Duty Twitter account can be seen below. It followed the theme of the previous Cold War teasers with images shown on a grainy display that referenced a “New Contract” for players to take on. It said whatever is coming on August will be “Coming to Verdansk,” a reference to the massive map Warzone takes place on.

Active contract ██████. ████ ████ ██ ██ Verdansk. ██ ████ ██ Aug 26. 10:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/z8SMZQnVlo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2020

These contracts in Warzone task players with completing different assignments to earn cash and other rewards. It could be that players will be issued a special limited-time contract for the Cold War reveal that will earn them something related to the game’s unveiling once they complete their mission. However, it could also be that simply being in a Warzone match at the scheduled time will trigger whatever is going to happen through a live event or something similar. Teasers have already been integrated into Warzone itself, and with how popular the live events are in now in games like Fortnite, it’s easy to imagine Activision and Treyarch following suit with Warzone and Cold War.

A separate teaser was released on Tuesday as well to continue the countdown to the big reveal that’s been going on for a while now. Whether through official teases like this one or leaks from people who found out more about Activision’s plans ahead of the big reveal, we’ve seen teasers all over the place for Cold War in the buildup to this week’s event.

𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 █████ 𝚑̶𝚊̶𝚙̶𝚙̶𝚎̶𝚗̶𝚎̶𝚍̶. ████ ███ ████ ██ 1 𝙳𝚊𝚢. pic.twitter.com/CsQotDGtEH — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2020

Some of those leaks may have revealed important information about pre-orders and a beta as well as the game’s potential release date. We should have more concrete details related to at least some of these topics after the reveal on Wednesday.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.