Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Brings Back "Classic" Feature

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the pair of Xbox Series consoles alongside official patch notes detailing what Treyarch has done to the game with the update. Highlighting the update, Treyarch notes Multi-Team Elimination and Multi-Team Moshpit are back after some issues. Meanwhile, the update also adds the option to enable "classic" hit marker and headshot sounds in the audio settings. While Treyarch describes the audio settings as "classic," they are actually just the audio sounds from Black Ops 4.

Following the update, Treyarch is set to release a new melee weapon in the game, the Baseball Bat, which can be seen in the article's featured image. As always, the weapon will be unlockable in Multiplayer and Zombies via in-game challenge or available as "a super-menacing Weapon Blueprint in a new Store bundle."

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes in their entirety, courtesy of Treyarch and its official website:

GLOBAL

Medals

* Added new Medals for the ‘80s Action Heroes event:

* Have a Blast!

* Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with an explosion.

* Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with explosives.

* This is Personal

* Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Melee weapon.

* Zombies: Killed 7 or more enemies rapidly with a Melee weapon.

* Fully Loaded

* Multiplayer: Killed two or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.

* Zombies: Killed 10 or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.

* Addressed an issue where the "Fully Loaded" Medal previously displayed as "Become War" in Zombies

* Light ‘Em Up

* Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with the Death Machine.

* Zombies: Killed 5 or more enemies rapidly with the Death Machine.

* Chopped Up

* Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Tomahawk.

* Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with a Tomahawk.

* First Blood

* Multiplayer: Got the first kill in a match.

* Zombies: Got the first kill in a match.

Challenges

* Addressed an issue where Weapon Unlock Challenges for Zombies could display in Create-a-Class in Multiplayer.

* Updated the description for the ‘80s Action Heroes event challenge "A War You Won't Believe".

Weapons

* Custom Mods can now be applied to Dual Wield weapons in Create-a-Class.

* Updated the weapon model for the "Black Inknife" Blueprint.

Audio

* Added Classic hit marker and headshot sound option in Audio settings.

Operators

* Restored the Random Operator option in the Operator selection menu.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

* Multi-Team

* Restored Multi-Team Elimination and Moshpit after addressing performance issues.

* Prop Hunt

* Removed Slope option to prevent exploitable behavior.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

* Ray Gun

* Restored standard Ray Gun ammo count from 20/60 to 20/80. Pack-a-Punched amount count will be increased in an upcoming update.

* Custom Mods

* Addressed an issue that could cause the Custom Mods menu to be blank after Pack-a-Punching weapons.

Ammo Mods

* Dead Wire

* Updated Dead Wire Tier V Ammo Mod to kill any normal zombies stunned that it stuns.

UI

* Addressed an issue where player names could appear during Main Quest cutscenes.

Outbreak

* Stability

* Fixed stability issues that could occur when players transitioned regions or left a match while in an upgrade menu.

Onslaught

* Stability

* Fixed a crash that occurred when unlocking the Challenge Weapon Blueprint in the new Mystery Munitions limited-time mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For more coverage on Black Ops Cold War and all things Call of Duty, click here.