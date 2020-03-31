Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered’s PlayStation Exclusivity Has People Heated

The official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered happened on Tuesday, and while it brought back a classic campaign to be played in a new way, it also brought back another classic part of Call of Duty: Platform exclusivity. Modern Warfare 2’s remastered campaign is now available on the PlayStation 4 as a digital download through the PlayStation Store, but it’s not available on the Xbox One nor is it on the PC yet. People choosing to play on those platforms will have to wait until April 30th to play through the campaign, a release date which has would-be players frustrated.

Even though the timed exclusivity of the remastered Modern Warfare 2 campaign is a short one being one month, the usual timeframe for exclusive Call of Duty content, the heated reactions came quickly after people again questioned the purpose of exclusivity for Call of Duty’s games and content. Activision has had a deal with PlayStation for some time now to release content first on that platform, and though content will occasionally release simultaneously across platforms despite this agreement, it appears Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered isn’t one of those occasions.

For Modern Warfare 2, the exclusivity situation is a unique one. Years ago when the game was initially released, it was Microsoft that had the deal for exclusive Call of Duty content which meant that Xbox players were the ones getting map packs and content for the game, not the other way around. That deal changed a while back and has presented PlayStation owners with numerous instances of exclusive content before other platforms received the content. Some have been sure to point this out that it was different many years ago while others are simply saying that exclusivity should be done away with by this point for instances like this one.

Any frustrations people have with the exclusivity will probably be compounded by the fact that the game has no multiplayer component nor does it have spec ops. As memorable as Modern Warfare 2’s campaign was, its multiplayer mode was a bright spot in the Call of Duty franchise and will be missed by many in this release.

While you’re waiting for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered to download on your PlayStation 4 or are stuck waiting for it to release later next month, you can check out some of the first reactions to the exclusivity drama below.

Is This a Joke?

APRIL 30th WHAT A JOKE — tommy (@stebbs88) March 31, 2020

Nope, Not a Joke

Everyone is home and you make Xbox and PC wait a month, what a joke. — Nathan S. (@ToomsTG) March 31, 2020

Short Memories

People mad the Modern Warfare 2 remaster isn’t yet on Xbox. Short memories when they used to get everything first. Cry babies. — Shaine. (@ShaineRafferty8) March 31, 2020

Hate to See It

I hate how PS4 players get to play call of duty modern warfare 2 campaign remastered before Xbox players does — IHateEveryName 🖕 (@IHateEveryNam3) March 31, 2020

Console Exclusivity

I’d really like to play the Modern Warfare 2 Remaster but it’s not out on Xbox until April 30. Timed exclusivity 7 years into a console generation is dumb. — Matthew (@mdegner) March 31, 2020

Playing on Other Platforms Anyway

This is fine. I can play Modern Warfare 2 (campaign, MULTIPLAYER and spec ops) on Xbox One and PC anyway. — fromago (@melodyfrogatite) March 31, 2020

Back to Animal Crossing

all day I’ve been google searching modern warfare 2 for Xbox to be told itll release 1pm EST today to find out ITS NOT ON XBOX TILL APRIL 30TH LMFAO lemme go play my animal crossing and cry — britt (@banualcosmos) March 31, 2020

