Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets Massive Times Square Advertisement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has gotten a massive new advertisement in Times Square in New York City. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the entire entertainment industry and that means it pulls out all the stops for its marketing. This has resulted in some incredibly big ads such as commercials filled with celebrities, extremely expensive licensed music, and so on, the marketing budgets are often just as expensive or more expensive than many other video games. With that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has put that on display in the lead-up to the game's release with ads filled with celebrities, product tie-ins, and more.

The latest big, flashy advertisement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a big new 3D billboard ad in Times Square in New York City. The ad features Gaz deploying some kind of drone in the rain and then it transitions to Ghost coming out of some tall grass with night vision goggles. It's unclear how long this advertisement will be in Times Square, but Activision is clearly ramping up its marketing in an aggressive manner to try and get as much attention on the game as possible. Call of Duty has also begun releasing its traditional Mountain Dew branded packaging alongside of a new trailer which features celebrities like Nicki Minaj. Activision also released the game's launch trailer which detailed more of the campaign ahead of the full game's release later this month.

This year, Activision is also switching up how it rolls out the game. Unlike past years, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release its campaign a week early. This will give players the chance to play through the story before the multiplayer and other modes releasing. This will be available to those who pre-order the game and given there is a pretty big disparity between the amount of people who play the story and multiplayer, maybe this will encourage some to check out the campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you looking forward to the new Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.