Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.

The Squad Up live-action trailer can be found embedded below.

Many Call of Duty fans weren't happy with last year's game, but there's a lot of hype surrounding Modern Warfare 2's release. Developer Infinity Ward seems to have a number of fresh ideas to bring to the table, and fans are excited to see the results. These changes include a revamped Gunsmith system, new modes, and advanced enemy AI in the game's campaign.

That's not to say that all of the game's changes will be widely embraced. Fans of Overwatch 2 recently took issue with a new Activision Blizzard requirement that all Battle.net accounts have a registered phone number to play. The requirement does not allow for pre-paid phone numbers, which has acted as a paywall for some players. While the publisher has now offered some leniency on the requirement for existing players, it has confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 will feature a similar requirement. The hope is that the requirement will lead to less cheating, which has been a prominent issue in several Call of Duty games, such as Warzone. Hopefully the requirement doesn't have a negative impact on too many players!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release October 28th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about the game's new Squad Up trailer? Are you looking forward to Modern Warfare 2? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!