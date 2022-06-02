Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Announced in New Teaser Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s global reveal will take place on June 8th, Activision and Infinity Ward announced this week in a new cinematic teaser trailer. This next Call of Duty showcase will follow the initial unveiling that took place not long ago which gave us our first look at some returning characters and the artwork to be used in the game as well as its release date. Those characters appeared once more in this week’s teaser trailer, but it offered only a glimpse of what’s to come.

That trailer can be seen below featuring Price, Ghost, and others from Task Force 141. These returning characters were all confirmed previously alongside the reveal of a new character, Alejandro Vargas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1532391626370211841?s=20&t=BmbakfX6Ybhppp5eaSYIqA

While the trailer itself simply set a date for June 8th, the description of the video and accompanying posts on social media were a bit more specific. This reveal event will take place on June 8th, a Wednesday, at 10 a.m. PT, so plan to tune in then to see what’s to be shown during the next Call of Duty event.

If this date looks familiar, that’s probably because you were one of the ones who caught on to one of the teasers released in the art reveal prior to this announcement. At one point in that trailer, one of the shipping containers had “J-8-22” scrawled on the side of it. That naturally led many to believe that June 8th would bring about the next reveal for Modern Warfare 2, and it looks like they were correct in that assumption.

Though this next reveal does fall squarely within the timeframe of the summer gaming events including Summer Game Fest itself, nothing about this trailer indicated that the reveal would be a part of Summer Game Fest. Activision is listed as one of the partners for the Summer Game Fest event, but regardless of this is considered part of that or not, we’ll learn more about Modern Warfare 2 in under a week.

Some pros have apparently already been playing Modern Warfare 2 and had positive things to say about it, so we’ll likely see some of those reactions shared more as we get closer to this reveal.