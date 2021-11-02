Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Could See the Return of 4 Iconic Multiplayer Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could end up seeing the return of a number of iconic maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you’re confused about what this actually means, the reported sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare is said to be releasing next year from Activision and developer Infinity Ward. And while there remains very little that we know about the 2022 Call of Duty installment, a new rumor has suggested that this new iteration of MW2 will see the inclusion of maps that were released in the 2009 version.

According to an often-reputable Call of Duty insider that goes by the name of MW2 Ghost on social media, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (which is the slightly-altered name of next year’s game) would see four iconic maps from the original title. Specifically, those maps in question at this moment seem to include Afghan, Highrise, Favela, and Terminal. MW2 Ghost didn’t say much about this tease related to Modern Warfare II, but instead, simply shared images showing off each map in mention.

https://twitter.com/TheMW2Ghost/status/1455623143272427524

This rumor from MW2 Ghost was then further corroborated by one Tom Henderson, who has also been a reliable Call of Duty insider in the past. As shared on social media today, Henderson said that he has heard that these four maps will be reappearing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II next year. That being said, Henderson also stressed that plans could easily change given how far out the game is. As such, it’s important to take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being.

Even though Activision has yet to confirm that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be the 2022 game in the series, it seems quite likely that we’ll see it formally revealed at some point. Until then, this year’s title, Call of Duty: Vanguard, is actually set to launch in mere days on November 5.

If these four classic maps from Modern Warfare 2 do come back in next year’s Call of Duty game, how would you feel? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.