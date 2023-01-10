Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Hints at Return of Fan-Favorite Modes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be bringing back modes like Gunfight soon. Call of Duty is defined by its multiplayer and has been able to survive for as long as it has because it finds new ways to shake up the formula. Yes, Call of Duty also has a super cinematic campaign, robust co-op modes, and a battle royale, but the multiplayer is largely the foundation of the series and has been since its earliest days. While Team Deathmatch, Domination, and other basic modes are the bedrock of the multiplayer, there are still modes that need to be added to keep things fresh. Things like Kill Confirmed and Control have been added over the years and become permanent franchise staples, for instance.

Now, a new datamined leak via BKTOOR5 on Twitter reveals that two fan-favorite modes may be coming back. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be bringing back Gun Game and Gunfight. Gun Game is a mode where players start with the same weapons, but every time they kill someone, they change weapons. The goal is to rotate through all of the weapons and be the first to finish, but if you get knifed, you get set back to the previous weapon. It's a fun game that is far more of a party mode than a competitive one. On the other hand, Gunfight is a bit more competitive. Gunfight was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and has two teams of two on a very small map with random loadouts. Each player has one life, so they're forced to play fast, but also be strategic. It's a mode many hoped to see at launch in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but to no avail.

As of right now, the two modes haven't been confirmed. It's simply some icons found via dataminers, so they could never release, but it seems likely that they will. Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 begins at the start of February, so we may see Gunfight and Gun Game return very soon.

