Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rumored to Get Exclusive PS5 Mode

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's benefits for PlayStation users will supposedly include an exclusive PlayStation 5 mode via the PlayStation VR2 tech, a new rumor has suggested. This mode will supposedly put players "in the shoes of a Tier-1 Operator" according to this rumor, but it's not known when the mode will release given that the PlayStation VR2 device does not yet have a release date. Neither Sony nor Activision have announced any VR mode for Modern Warfare 2 exclusive or otherwise.

This rumor about the supposed VR plans for Modern Warfare 2 comes from Twitter user and Call of Duty leaker RalphsValve, an individual who's been a frequent source of Call of Duty news and leaks in the past. The leaker said this VR experience is being developed not just as a PlayStation exclusive but as a PlayStation VR2-only mode. Given that Sony's said in the past that the PlayStation VR2 will only work with the PlayStation 5, that makes this experience that much more exclusive, assuming it's real.

In an earlier version of the post, Ralph said that the VR mode for Modern Warfare 2 would be out alongside the game itself, but given that the headset doesn't yet have a release date, the story was later updated to say the mode's release is expected to coincide with the PlayStation VR2 launch.

As Ralph pointed out in the post detailing the rumor, this wouldn't be the first time that Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward has tackled VR. Back when Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was released in 2016, the game received a VR mode called Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Jackal Assault VR Experience.

"The Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Jackal Assault VR Experience immerses fans in the cockpit and puts them in control of a Jackal, the multi-role fighter in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," the preview of the VR mode said. "Exhilarating and action-packed, players quickly jump into combat when attacked during a routine training mission."

While it again has not ye been announced, this VR mode could show up soon at the next State of Play given that Sony said that PlayStation presentation would be focused at least in part on the PlayStation VR2. We've already heard of the next Call of Duty game getting PlayStation perks like past games have, so even though a VR mode might not be the first guess as to what those PlayStation exclusives entail, it's apparently now a possibility.