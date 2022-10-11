Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rumored to Bring Back Controversial Skin

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will naturally have its own collection of "skins" for players to acquire in the form of different Operators, but if recent leaks are any indication of what's to come, it looks like one of the more controversial skins from the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be returning. Leaks indicated that the "Roze" Operator will once again be present in Modern Warfare 2, a skin that players will remember all too well for the pay-to-win claims levied against it.

Roze was first added to Modern Warfare back in 2020 with additional variants released that were usable in that game and in Call of Duty: Warzone, too. While the base skin wasn't too big of an issue, players may recall that others like the "Rook" skin which was a Tier 100 reward in the Season Five battle pass were more contentious. That particular skin was so minimal and dark because of Roze's outfit that it made it so that players could easily blend into the environment in multiplayer matches to avoid detection.

Once players caught wind of the skin's innate advantages, people were naturally keen on using it more since not using it meant you were sacrificing an advantage others had. Roze's controversial skin was nerfed more than once in the Call of Duty games to brighten it up and make it more visible, so for those who recalled those changes and the problematic gameplay that preceded it, the leaks from Twitter user TheGhostOfHope that said Roze was returning might've set off alarms.

Of course, if the Operator is to be brought back in Modern Warfare 2, one would assume that changes would be made to make it so that we don't run into another pay-to-win situation again. The skin had to be changed more than once in Modern Warfare due to factors like how it looked on different maps, however, and one would also expect that the skin has to be kept looking at least somewhat similar to how players remember it, so it remains to be seen how popular or problematic it'll be if it is indeed brought back in Modern Warfare 2.