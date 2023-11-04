Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Gamers Mistakenly Review Bomb 2011 Version

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting review bombed... but gamers are actually review bombing the one from 2011. The Call of Duty series is deeply iconic and it has been around for 20 years. There's a new game every year without fail and for many, they look forward to the holiday season when they can stay home and grind the game for weeks on end. The franchise has been around long enough that it has seen a bit of a rise and fall. Although it's still very much commercially viable, the actual quality of the game differs year to year. Some fans began to yearn for a return to the Modern Warfare games when Call of Duty was flung into the far future. Instead of doing a sequel, Infinity Ward opted to reboot Modern Warfare with a more grounded sensibility.

Now, here we are... back to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3... which also includes maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and will later add maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022). It gets confusing. With that said, fans have begun review bombing Modern Warfare 3 on Metacritic... but they aren't targeting the right one. Instead, these reviews are going to the original Modern Warfare 3 from 2011 which was incidentally Modern Warfare 3 (2023) developer Sledgehammer Games' first Call of Duty game. It's all full circle! If that wasn't ironic enough, the exact same thing happened to that game in 2011. Fans felt like Modern Warfare 3 (2011) was not enough of a leap from the previous Modern Warfare game and deemed it to be Modern Warfare 2.0. Fans review bombed it back in 2011, but people have come around on that game in the years since, especially now that it is available through Xbox's backward compatibility. As of right now, the 2011 Modern Warfare 3 sits at a 3.5 user score.

The original Modern Warfare 3 from 2011 is being review bombed by people mistaking it for the new #MWIII pic.twitter.com/xTFKDIglkF — Modern Warfare 3 News (@WarzoneIntel) November 4, 2023

As of right now, users can not review Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) on Metacritic because only the game's campaign is out right now. The full game will release on November 10th, which is when user reviews can be submitted. There is a lot of outrage over this year's game as it does share content and the DNA of the previous game, features a pretty short campaign, and so on. Whether or not the game will be hurt sales-wise as a result remains to be seen. It seems like Modern Warfare 3 is fighting a bit of an uphill battle, but perhaps the multiplayer will be received well enough to keep players invested.