Massive ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’ Rumor Reveals Battle Royale, Returning Characters, and More

There’s been a lot of talk lately that Modern Warfare 4 might be the next Call of Duty title and now a new leak has arisen to share some details about what could be if this rumor turns out to be true.

Before diving into what the latest rumor mill has turned out, keep in mind that this is coming from a source that really seems to come out of nowhere. That being said, take the below information with a very hefty grain of salt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, what’s allegedly coming with the rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4? Apparently, Battle Royale. No surprise there given how much Blackout has seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Clearly this very popular mode of online play transitioned quite well into the military shooter, so seeing the studio continuing that wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

The leak also reveals that there will be “no new campaign story.” Instead it will be a remaster of the second Modern Warfare with the third possibly being added later.

Another notable part about this leak is that apparently, specialists could be coming to Modern Warfare – which would be a first for this particular series in the Call of Duty franchise.

Other rumors include multiplayer focus, who the announcer will be, and more on the class system:

this is the leaked info that is floating around about #MW4, what are your thoughts? 🚨ATTENTION🚨 none of this is confirmed in any way by anyone… all of this could VERY likely be fabricated and made up… but… if it was true, whatcha think? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/2NL5MPXWbU — Chaos (@Chaosxsilencer) January 5, 2019

As mentioned, this is heavily in the rumor pile for now until we can get a trace on its source. Until we get official confirmation, grain of salt = this.

But with the topic of the Modern Warfare series making a comeback, it does raise the question as to what players would want to see. Sound off with what your hopes are for this franchise in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.