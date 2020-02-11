New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Teases Battle Royale Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it appears Infinity Ward and Activison are teasing the imminent addition of a battle royale mode. With the update that added the game’s first new season since December, there’s now a new main menu section that adds a “classified” mode. Now, the placement of the section suggests it’s going to be a meaningful addition to the game, however, there’s nothing here that confirms it’s indeed a battle royale mode.

However, as you may know, there’s been rumors, reports, and leaks of a battle royale mode for months now. In fact, before even the game launched, there was scuttlebutt of the mode and reason to believe it was coming to the game around Season 2.

Meanwhile, in addition to this new menu section, there’s a new in-game cinematic that more blatantly teases a battle royale mode. In it, multiple soldiers (players) can be seen jumping from a plane onto the map in classic battle royale fashion. Now, this could be a misdirection, but on the surface level this seems like a pretty obvious wink at a battle royale mode.

Of course, at this point, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. However, as mentioned above, there’s plenty of reason to believe a battle royale mode is coming to the game soon, the question is: how soon?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, be sure to take a quick second and check out all of our past and recent coverage of the best-selling first-person shooter by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.