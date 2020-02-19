Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bug Gives Game Trippy Makeover

Like most modern AAA games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a lot of bugs. Some of these bugs break the game, others inject hilarity into the first-person shooter experience, and others are downright weird. Today, we have another example of the latter. Over on Reddit, one player of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game has revealed that they have a strange lighting/shading bug that transforms Zhokov Boneyard into a trippy experience that looks it escaped the craziest Angel Dust trip of all time.

More specifically, Reddit user BullyHunterIII revealed a new video that shows a bug in action and giving the aforementioned map a colorful filter. What’s especially weird about the bug is that it only happens inside. Once the player goes outside, the bug, somewhat quickly, fixes itself.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision or Infinity Ward have commented on the issue. Further, it’s unclear how prevalent it is, but it should be a relatively easy fix. However, whether a fix is in the pipeline, who knows. Again, it’s unclear if anyone is aware that the bug exists in the first place.

Of course, in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, a bug like this essentially breaks the experience. For now, it seems isolated to just this one map, but in a game where you need to react as quickly as possible in order to succeed, having your vision altered like this is a huge handicap.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, but we do have word of an unofficial date for the game’s rumored battle royale mode.

