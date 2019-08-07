Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Will Feature Dedicated Servers

Infinity Ward and Activision have confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have dedicated severs at launch across PS4, Xbox One, and PC to support cross-play. As you may know, while the latter is brand-new to the series, Call of Duty has had dedicated servers for a few years now, so it’s not very surprising to hear it’s continuing this trend, but it’s good to get a confirmation nonetheless, especially with cross-play support casting some doubt on the feature.

Of course, just having dedicated servers isn’t enough for a smooth and robust multiplayer experience. Dedicated servers don’t mean much if the server rate isn’t very high. Further, it doesn’t sound like there will be dedicated servers for offline matches either, which fans have been asking Activision about for awhile now. Call of Duty hasn’t had the greatest netcode in the past, but hopefully that will change with this new installment. And at the very least, it’s nice to see it continuing with dedicated servers, which are becoming increasingly common for AAA multiplayer games.

As you may know, Activision and Infinity Ward have already revealed the game’s multiplayer, but they haven’t really revealed anything pertaining to the game’s campaign, which there’s a lot more excitement for than normal. That said, that will change soon. According to the game’s Narrative Director, Taylor Kurosaki, we will see more of the campaign soon. Now, as you will know, “soon” is a bit ambiguous. It could mean next week or even next month. However, there’s a good chance soon in this case at least means this month. With Gamescom and PAX West going down this month, there’s a good chance said reveal will come during either show, with Gamescom being the more likely of the two to house the reveal.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide later this year on October 25 at the price-point of $60. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to take a minute and take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

