First Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Killstreaks Revealed

Today, Infinity Ward and Activision confirmed killstreaks are returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and in the process, also revealed some of the game’s first killstreaks. More specifically, the pair revealed the game’s first three killstreaks: Juggernaut, Infantry Assault Vehicle, and White Phosphorus. Juggernaut is exactly what it sounds like: the juggernaut suit, which drops from a care package and can be adorned. Meanwhile, the Infantry Assault Vehicle is a manned light assault infantry vehicle with a .50 cal machine gun at the top. And lastly, White Phosphorous is an air strike that covers the battlefield with white smoke that disorients the enemy, and if they get too close, burns them.

The confirmation and reveal came way of the official Call of Duty Twitter account, but unfortunately that’s all it revealed. There were no more details or killstreaks shared, but some images did accompany the tweet:

Own the opposition – reap the rewards. Killstreaks make a return in #ModernWarfare. Tune-in August 1st for the full Multiplayer Premiere. pic.twitter.com/dUy6ZrkNzJ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 29, 2019

It’s important to note that the Infantry Assault Vehicle is manned not remote controlled. That said, it’s a bit unclear how big it is and how it will work with all of the game’s maps. The other two killstreaks are straightforward. With killstreaks back, it appears scorestreaks have been ditched, but at the moment, this specific point isn’t clear or confirmed.

As you will know, Juggernaut as a killstreak has been controversial in the past, so it will be interesting to see how Infinity Ward has balanced it this time. Infinity Ward’s killstreaks haven’t always been my favorite, but so far I can get down with these three. Hopefully more are revealed on Thursday when the game’s multiplayer is unveiled.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

