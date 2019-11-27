Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Resetting Officer Ranks for Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may not have the same Prestige system that previous Call of Duty games have boasted, but it’ll still be resetting some players’ ranks with the start of the first season of content. Activision announced on Wednesday that the first rank reset will be centered around the new Officer Rank system and will happen when Season 1 begins, so if you’re close to maxing out your Officer Rank at Rank 155, you’ve got a few more days to climb until it’s reset.

Details of the rank reset (called a “rank refresh” by Activision and Infinity Ward) were shared in a post on Activision’s blog where the publisher detailed who would be affected and how. If you’ve reached one level above the Officer Ranks which means you’re at least Rank 56, you’ll be affected by the reset. When Season 1 begins on December 3rd, anyone who’s Rank 56-155 will have their ranks reset back down to Rank 55. You’ll retain any Blueprints and Ribbons you unlocked and will then be presented with the opportunity to advance through the ranks once again throughout Season 1.

For those who haven’t even reached the Officer Ranks yet, you won’t have to worry about your rank getting reset. Those who are Rank 54 or lower will keep progressing as if nothing happened, and if you’re right at Rank 55, you’ll just have your progress towards Rank 56 undone which won’t set you back far at all.

“Anything you’ve earned in the Enlisted Ranks, as well as your Mission progress, Blueprint weapons, and Combat Record stats, will be carried over,” Activision’s blog said. “If you haven’t reached the Officer Ranks by the time Season 1 begins (that is, you’re Rank 54 or less on December 3), you’ll continue to progress through the remaining Enlisted Ranks, before entering the Season 1 Officer Rank Progression.”

For anyone who’s been just coasting through the Officer Ranks without much of a concern about what level you are but are now much more concerned about reaching higher ranks, Activision provided a few tips for leveling up faster. Pretty much all of them are standard practices – do challenges, missions, and just perform better in a game – but they’re helpful reminders if reaching a higher Officer Rank is important to you before the reset happens.

Activision and Infinity Ward revealed the plans for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first free season of content this week as well which can be seen here to get an idea of what’s coming.