Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Players Can Now Get Free Loot By Watching Twitch Streams

If you picked up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare early on Thursday or are waiting to get it on Friday when you can go home for the weekend, you’ve probably been keeping up with updates, server statuses, and more while you’re away from the game. Chances are also good that you’re probably watching Twitch streams to live through those who are able to play the game now as you plan out your loadouts and what modes you’ll play first. For those who are doing just that and are watching their favorite Twitch streamer, you can now start earning in-game loot just from watching those streams.

Activision announced on Friday that the Twitch drops were now live for anyone to collect so long as you’ve got active Call of Duty and Twitch accounts. An easy how-to post on the Activision Blog showed what steps needed to be taken in order to get the Twitch drops: Simply link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts and you’re ready to earn the loot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, just tune into one of the eligible streams where pro streamers are playing Modern Warfare. You’ll know which ones will allow players to earn the drops because a callout will say that you’re in the right place to earn the loot. Streamers who want to help others earn that loot only need to link their accounts and start streaming under the Modern Warfare directory.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account had a few suggestions for where Modern Warfare fans can look to start earning their Twitch loot.

Below you’ll find a list of everything that you can earn. By the time you’ve watched four hours of Modern Warfare, you’ll have earned all the drops including the final one that’s a “Reap This” weapon charm.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch Loot

Watching 1 hour – earns the ‘Poison Grapes’ spray

Watching 2 hours – earns the ‘Looking Grim’ emblem

Watching 3 hours – earns the ‘Collect Your Soul’ calling card

Watching 4 hours – earns the ‘Reap This’ weapon charm

Activision also just added two highly anticipated modes to Modern Warfare, so you’ll have those and the new loot waiting for you when you’re ready to play this weekend.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.