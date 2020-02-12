Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dev Explains and Apologizes For Huge Update Size

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 went live this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside an absolute monster update ready to devour your little bit of free space you have left and make a mockery of your download speeds. Players were excited to jump into the game’s second season, especially with rumors that a battle royale mode is imminent. However, many had to wait hours for the update to download or delete other games from their console or PC to make space for the update, which sucked a lot of excitement out of the moment.

Now, as you may know, not only was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare a massive file size at launch, many of its updates have been very meaty as well, and it’s starting to wear thin on players. For many, this week’s update was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and thus there was some backlash. That said, Infinity Ward’s Paul Haile has since responded to the concerns and critiques of players over this matter, noting the team is “very conscious of the overall size of Modern Warfare,” and that it’s doing what it can to minimize this problem going forward.

“Hey all – as we push Season 2 live I just want to apologize about the download size of this update,” said Haile on Twitter. “We’re constantly trying to fight back against both download size and disk footprint and in this case we’re re-sending new asset packs to reduce the overall size of the game. This is what has caused the update today to be so big. After today’s download you should see that, even though we’ve added Season 2 and the associated content for it, the overall size of the game should shrink a little on your local hard drive.”

Haile continued, noting that going forward updates — even big ones like this — should be smaller in download size. Further, the team is planning on giving players chances to chop the DLC packs they don’t want, which should free up space.

“In addition to this update keeping the disk footprint from increasing, we’re also taking this opportunity to set up the data up for better overall management to try and keep future updates from being this large, even during a season rollout. Additionally, in a future update we’re going to also be adding a DLC pack management screen for console users, to allow you to pick and choose which DLC packs you want keep, and remove the others to recover more space as well.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.