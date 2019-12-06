Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds Back Popular Mode Following Backlash

Earlier this month, alongside the launch of Season 1 and the game’s first battle pass, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare removed the Shoot House 24/7 playlist, angering many fans in the process. Turns out, the mode was a hit among many, and these PS4, Xbox One, and PC players weren’t happy to see it suddenly removed. That said, following considerable backlash, developer Infinity Ward confirmed the playlist would return in the future.

Fast-forward to today, and a game update has added Shoot House 24/7 back into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Making way for it, Crash 24/7 has been removed from the game. Below, you can peep the full patch notes for the update. In short, the update also removes night maps from hardcore modes and makes some other notable map changes. And of course, there’s also a slab of fixes and tweaks as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patch Notes:

New Shoot House 24/7 is back! (replaces Crash 24/7) Removed night maps from Hardcore modes Added Docks back into Gunfight map rotation Added Grazna Raid and Arklov Peak to Hardcore TDM Added Arklov Peak to Hardcore Headquarters

GENERAL FIXES: When attempting to view weapon details of a weapon in the Missions tab, players will be kicked back to the main menu. This has been fixed. Fix for the cargo ship clipping through the playable area on Docks In some cases, players were not able to see or shoot down an opposing team’s Counter UAV. This has been fixed Fix for the VTOL audio persisting after being shot down Fix for a crash that could occur while prone and firing the AK-47 with a launcher and the Fully Loaded perk equipped Fix for the “Jack Frosty” and “Old Wounds” world model appearing differently than the Armory/Gunsmith models Special Operations: “Just Reward” – Fix for the HVT truck crashing into portions of the map Special Operations: Survival – Fix for the respawn flare not working as intended



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, media, information, and leaks on the best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right on this link.