Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Reveals New PS4 Exclusive Content

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched in October 2019, PS4 players have had exclusive content, and Season 2 — which went live today on PS4, Xbox One, and PC — will add to this. More specifically, the PS4’s exclusive Special Ops Survival Mode — which is exclusive to the platform until October 1, 2020 — is being expanded upon with a new map dubbed Azhir Cave, a desert wasteland that may require more strategy than previous maps.

“Enter the desert wasteland of Azhir Cave to battle waves of opponents,” reads a pitch of the map over on the PlayStation Blog. “The layout of Azhir Cave gives players different ways to experience the match and fight for Survival. Take to the cave to smoke out enemies, set traps, and block and control entry points. Or, players can find the high ground on the southwest of the map near the Coalition spawn in Multiplayer and try and funnel enemies to the valley below for easier eliminations. Discover the new ways to experience Azhir Cave while battling in Survival.”

On top of this, PlayStation gamers are also getting an exclusive weapon blueprint dubbed Season 2: Lucky Strike, which will be unlockable by making your way through an exclusive mission.

“A Legendary LMG Blueprint can be earned through an exclusive mission,” reads a blurb about the weapon. “Similar to Season One’s Jack Frosty Blueprint, navigate to the Missions tab in Barracks and activate the Lucky Strike mission. Complete each step of a multi-step challenges to earn XP along the way to adding the Lucky Strike to your arsenal.”

For now, this wraps up all the exclusive PS4 content, but presumably the console will get more and more with each new season of the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.