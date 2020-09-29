Activision Responds to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crashes on PS4

✖

Today, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 launched alongside a new update and official patch notes. Unfortunately, for PlayStation 4 users, the update is causing issues. That said, Activision is aware of the problem -- which is apparently also impacting PC players, though to a lesser extent -- and is working on a fix, which means we may be getting an emergency update soon. More specifically, and since the update, PS4 players have been getting error screens, which include the following error code: CE-34878-0.

At the moment, it's unclear what the issue is, but Activision has confirmed it's received the reports and has confirmed there's indeed a problem. Unfortunately, that's all Activision shares, which means it's unclear when the problem will be solved.

“We’re actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes,” said Activision speaking via the Activision Support Twitter account.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 29, 2020

Of course, we will be sure to update this story if any additional information is provided, or if Activision relays word of a fix. In the meantime, keep an eye on the official Activision Support Twitter account, which is where the update will come from.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon it will be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X once before next-gen consoles release in November.

