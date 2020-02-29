Two Private Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Videos Fuel Warzone Rumors

Two videos were supposedly uploaded to the Call of Duty YouTube channel’s Season 2 playlist this week, but nobody was able to watch them. That’s because they were set to private first before promptly being removed, perhaps because people noticed that that they were there in the first place. That discovery has of course led to speculation about what they might be meant for, and high among the possibilities the Call of Duty community has put forward is that they were related to the long-awaited Warzone mode. There are of course other possibilities, but Warzone seems to be what the players are hoping for the most.

Take a look at the Season 2 playlist on the Call of Duty YouTube channel and you’ll see that there are indeed only three videos there. There’s one for the trailer that introduced the season, one for the battle pass that accompanied the launch, and a third video for new weapons which were introduced this season. But Call of Duty players swear that there were more at one point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evidence of that was shared online within the Call of Duty subreddits, one of which is about Modern Warfare while the other is dedicated solely to Warzone rumors and supposed evidence. Players shared posts almost as soon as the private videos went up to show that they were there, but of course since the videos were private, there weren’t even any titles or thumbnails to give an indication of what they might be about.

As quickly as they arrived, the posts were later taken down. People thought this might indicate that we’d be getting a Friday reveal of Warzone with the mode going live first this weekend to give players a few uninterrupted days of playing the battle royale mode, but that didn’t happen.

The videos could very well be about something else entirely than the fabled Warzone mode. They could be videos highlighting some of the community’s best plays in Season 2 or they could be highlighting other parts of the season like new guns or another map. They were there at one point whatever they were though, so it hopefully won’t be much longer until the community figures out what they’re for.