Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Adds Fireworks, New Mode, and More

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone update is live across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and has prepared the game for the upcoming holiday weekend. This Saturday is July 4, and right on cue, Infinity Ward and Activision have added fireworks to the pre-game lobby of Warzone, as well as planes that will fly over players. At the moment, it remains to be seen if these touches will be added to the actual game. Right now, it's just limited to the pre-game lobby.

Continuing the celebration, Infinity Ward has also released a new wave of double XP, which will be live until the morning of July 7. This includes not only Double XP, but Double Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression.

Meanwhile, a new Warzone mode has also been added: Juggernaut Royale Trios. That said, it appears this will only be a limited-time addition.

Here's a look at the new menu in Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone ahead of Fourth of July 👀 ✈️ Planes flying over

🧨 Fireworks going off (Credit: Reddit u/nomashme)#ModernWarfare #Warzone pic.twitter.com/xdBosSU9f8 — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) July 2, 2020

So far, this is all Infinity Ward has done for the 4th of July, but many Call of Duty players are anticipating much more. The latest leaks and rumors have also seemingly revealed that not only is Frank Woods coming to the game as an operator, but coming in time for the US holiday.

#تسريب مقاطع صوتيه لحركات انهاء (فينيشر) فرانك وود في ملفات كود ١٦ 😳 https://t.co/TqKRYoh8rF pic.twitter.com/B6f7QcltNZ — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTOOR_) July 1, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, both will also be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Call of Duty series click here or check out the relevant links below:

