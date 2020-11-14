Call of Duty: Warzone Update Upsets PlayStation Fans

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has upset PlayStation fans. This week, all three next-gen consoles released: PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. And Call of Duty: Warzone is playable on all three, though it plays much better on Xbox Series X. That said, right now, it's unclear if the difference comes down to the difference in power between the Xbox Series X and PS5 or if Infinity Ward has simply put more work into the former port. Whatever the case, Call of Duty fans on PS5 aren't happy.

On Xbox Series X, Call of Duty: Warzone often runs at 120fps. This isn't stable, and sometimes it falls, but never to less than 100fps. On PS5, the game is limited to just 60fps. Now, 60fps is a good framerate, and is sufficient for many. However, any PC gamer with a decent rig will tell you the difference between 120fps and 60fps is very similar to the difference between 30fps and 60ps. In other words, it's considerable.

By itself, this discrepancy isn't great, but what makes it worse for PS5 players is the game is cross-play with Xbox Series X. Do players have a big advantage playing at 120fps compared to 60 fps? No, not a big advantage, but there is an advantage.

Of course, games can run at 120fps on PS5. That isn't the problem. However, it looks like a majority of backwards compatible games -- like Warzone at the moment -- are capped at 60fps.

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have commented on the difference in framerates. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on it and all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, Eurogamer.