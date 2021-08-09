Call of Duty Players Notice New Shotgun in Season 5 Trailer

A new trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 dropped a few days ago, and it shows some interesting hints at this season's narrative. Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed what appears to be a new shotgun at the 1:43 mark in the trailer. It's difficult to make out a lot of details, but it seems to be a previously unseen sawed-off shotgun. An image was shared by the @ModernWarzone Twitter account, and readers that want to check it out for themselves can do so in the trailer located at the top of this page.

The Tweet from @ModernWarzone can be found embedded below.

Possible new shotgun spotted in the Season 5 trailer for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone 👀 https://t.co/hKTUiyHNrR — ModernWarzone - Video Game News (@ModernWarzone) August 3, 2021

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will add a new mode focused on double agents. The trailer above focuses on that in a major way, which is where that new shotgun weapon comes into play! The mode seems to take some inspiration from Among Us, and it sounds like it could be a lot of fun. The narrative trailer is already exciting enough on its own, but the fact that it might hint at a future weapon in the game makes it even better.

Four new weapons have been revealed for Season 5 thus far: the EM2, TEC-9, Marshal, and the Cane. The shotgun seen above doesn't match anything we've seen from the Season 5 roadmap, however. Activision loves to include little hints and teases like this one, so perhaps this is something we'll see sometime during the season. Fortunately, Season 5 is set to kick-off on August 14th, so hopefully we'll get some kind of definitive answer soon!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

