Call of Duty: Vanguard February 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Hot on the heels of another Call of Duty: Vanguard update that just recently released at the start of the week, developer Sledgehammer Games released another update on Thursday. This one contains a couple of fixes and improvements as well, but it also includes some balance changes which were absent in the previous update. The patch in question features the Panzerfaust most of all with several changes made regarding that launcher weapon.

The update this week deals only with the game’s Multiplayer mode, and as far as patches go, the notes are pretty brief. Still, you’ll want to take note of the changes in case you need to try out some new loadouts, or if nothing else, so that you’ll be prepared for an influx of anti-air launchers that’ll probably start showing up soon.

https://twitter.com/SHGames/status/1489319941094342656

The patch notes for the February 3rd update can be seen in full below:

Weapons

Panzerfaust

Panzerfaust has been modified to be more effective against Spy Planes and Counter Spy Planes

Splash damage kills from the Panzerfaust launcher will now count towards Longshots

Welgun

Fixed a bug affecting two attachments for the Welgun, causing it to overperform

Bundles

Attack on Titan Bundle

The Ultrahard Steel MVP Highlight no longer shows the wrong animation in the preview

Enjoy the Retreat

The Demo Kit Blueprint for the Type 100 no longer blocks visibility when ADS-ing with a 3-6x scope

Equipment

Incendiary Grenade

Smoke has been reduced (change implemented Jan 31)

Private Matches

Search and Destroy

Silent Plant option now works in Private Matches

With two updates already released this week, Sledgehammer Games has set quite a brisk tempo already for content this month. Bundles and playlists are added frequently enough as was the case with Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so players should expect that continue in the coming weeks.

On the same topic, Call of Duty: Warzone itself recently just unveiled a change to Loadout Drops, but that change has quickly been reversed following the expressed sentiments from the vocal Call of Duty community.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s latest Multiplayer update goes live across all platforms on February 3rd.