Call of Duty: Vanguard Leak Reveals Massive Number of Gun Camos

When Call of Duty: Vanguard releases later this year, it seems that the game will offer an unprecedented number of Camos for each gun. According to a datamine shared by @ZestyCODLeaks on Twitter, the game will have 245 Camos per gun, with 254 slots per weapon. According to the leaker, those extra nine spots “could include Mastery/CDL Camos, and some of them could even be ZM Camos.” As with any leak, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt until anything official is revealed by Activision. @ZestyCODLeaks has a strong track record, but a lot can change during game development!

The Tweets from @ZestyCODLeaks can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/ZestyCODLeaks/status/1440173528876138499

If this information is accurate, it will mean a lot of grinding for those that really like Camos in the game! Previous Call of Duty games have offered a lot of different Camo options, but never anything in this range.

Hopefully, Activision and Sledgehammer Games will reveal more official information in the near future. With Call of Duty: Vanguard just over a month from release, it seems like fans are due for more reveals in the near future. Given the popularity of the Call of Duty franchise, there’s a lot of hype surrounding the new release, but it remains to be seen if the game will rank among the best in the series. Some fans believe that the yearly releases for Call of Duty have gotten to be a bit too much, and this game should be a real test of that. Activision has a lot of different teams working on different elements of Vanguard, so hopefully the effort going into the game will result in some strong quality. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out for themselves!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release November 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: Vanguard? Are you hoping to see that many Camos in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!