Call of Duty: Vanguard Going Free-to-Play For Limited Time

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard will soon be going free-to-play for a limited period of time. Following the release of Vanguard last fall, Sledgehammer Games has continued to build on to the title’s multiplayer component in some substantial ways. Now, with the game having been out for almost half a year, Activision has decided to let new players jump into Vanguard for no cost for a prolonged period of time.

Starting later this week on March 30th and lasting until April 13th, the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be free to download and play across all platforms. This trial version of Vanguard will give players access to a select lineup of modes, playlists, and maps that they can take part in over the course of this free phase. In addition, some of the game’s newest maps that have arrived as part of Season Two in Vanguard will be accessible, which means that Sledgehammer Games isn’t locking new content behind the full version of the title.

However, it’s worth stressing that not all of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be playable over this two-week span of time. Specifically, if you were hoping to play the campaign or Zombies mode that the game features, you’ll be out of luck. Those aspects of Vanguard will still only be available to those who opt to purchase the full game. Still, it’s nice to see that Activision is making Vanguard free for a limited amount of time in any capacity so that those who are interested in buying it can give it a shot beforehand.

If you didn’t already know, Call of Duty: Vanguard is available on nearly all last-gen and current-gen platforms. This includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you going to look to give Call of Duty: Vanguard a whirl for yourself while this free phase is ongoing?