Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Reveal Date Announced with New Teasers

The next Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal will happen soon when Treyarch Studios and Sledgehammer Games unveil the first look at the new Call of Duty game’s Zombies mode, the developer announced. This reveal will take place on October 14th at 8 a.m. PT, though Treyarch hasn’t yet specified if this will be a pre-recorded walkthrough of the new Zombies mode and its changes or a full-length trailer that’ll show off what’s to come.

Even if we don’t have those answers, we do have some new teasers for the new Zombies mode beyond just the promise of a reveal coming soon. The Twitter accounts for both Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch Studios shared separate teasers this week to hint at what we’ll see on Thursday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Treyarch/status/1447975487624548352?s=20

https://twitter.com/SHGames/status/1447982715886780424

From the looks of it, we’ll see demons. Vanguard may end up referring to the creatures some other way, but that’s the term that the community’s already latched onto after seeing the teasers above. The symbols and the hellish arm in the first were enough to conjure up ideas of demons, but the four-armed, three-eyed creature clad with ornate garb in the second only reaffirmed that suspicion.

Demons or not, it won’t be long now before we learn more about the mode. While Sledgehammer Games promoted the reveal since it’s the main studio working on Vanguard, it’s more likely that we’ll hear from the Treyarch Studios team on Thursday when we see more of Zombies. That’s because Treyarch, the creators of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the developer best known for the franchise’s Zombies mode, will be handling the Zombies experience for Vanguard. With Treyarch on Zombies, Sledgehammer on the campaign and multiplayer experiences, and Raven Software working on Call of Duty: Warzone, this will be the first Call of Duty game of its kind to be co-developed by a team like this.

This reveal is also conspicuously happening at the same time as another announcement, though not one from the Call of Duty developers. Electronic Arts announced this week that it plans to reveal the first look at the new Hazard Zone mode coming to Battlefield 2042 when the game launches. These two premieres are happening at the same time, so if you’re planning on getting both shooters when they launch later this year, you’ll have a lot to look forward to come Thursday.