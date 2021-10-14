Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Trailer Released

After teasing the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s take on the classic Zombies experience, Treyarch Studios and Activision put out a trailer for Vanguard’s Zombies mode this Thursday. The trailer shows much of what you’d expect from a broad overview of Zombies, but this time, it’s set within the World War II era again where the Zombies experience first began. A more thorough explanation of what’s included in this new Zombies mode was promised as well and will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

The Zombies trailer set to the tune of Billie Eilish can be seen below after it was revealed this week. Beginning by setting up the story, we see a Nazi official coerced by a demonic voice with the prospect of “an army of the undead.” The voice warns that the opposition – namely, the players – have help from beyond the mortal realm, however.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1448667340405620742?s=20

We catch glimpses afterwards of what that help might look like in Vanguard. Players are seen using different relic-like objects throughout the trailer with the items resting on their backs when not in use. We of course don’t know what all of those do yet, but Zombies has always been big on secrets, so it’ll probably be a while before we know everything about their uses and origins.

The same trailer also showed a couple of different zombie variants that players will encounter in Vanguard’s mode. Lots of them look like the normal zombie variant that shambles after players at varying speeds while others have a molten look to them to set them apart from the normal fodder. Two key takeaways from the zombie variants shown in the trailer are the big zombie that appears to wield a minigun as well as the four-armed, demon-like Zombie that’s shown periodically.

Along with the World War II era weapons, players naturally use some less traditional equipment beyond the relic items in the trailer. With Vanguard’s release, we can expect some new Wonder Weapons to be added as well as a bounty of perks and upgrades for players to pursue through various means. We don’t yet know what all those features entail this time, but we’ll hopefully learn about that and much more whenever the full reveal takes place at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday.