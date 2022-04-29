Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Dev Talks About Whether Purchased Skins Will be Ported

✖

A common concern for Call of Duty: Warzone players at the moment is whether or not they'll be able to retain the skins and items they purchased for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is expected to arrive within the next year. Earlier this year, Activision confirmed it was planning to release Call of Duty: Warzone 2 alongside the recently announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Although other battle royales like Fortnite have managed to sustain themselves for years now, Warzone's myriad of technical issues has resulted in developer Raven Software choosing to cut its losses and start from scratch on an all-new engine.

Given the change in engine, many fear their skins will be lost in the shuffle. In an interview with The Washington Post, creative lead of CoD live ops Josh Bridge noted the technical challenges brought by the many different updates to the game. There's an immense amount of content in the game, sometimes making it challenging to find certain items, which is pushing the developer to find new ways to make it accessible. In regards to if content will transfer over to Warzone 2, Bridge noted it's a "technology discussion". Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson noted on Twitter that he had heard it will be a "clean slate", suggesting skins will not be transferred over, which wouldn't be too surprising.

Every time I ask, I keep getting the answer "it's a clean slate" – Which to me implies a hard reset. So we'll see what happens there. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 29, 2022

Given the technology challenges of porting things between different engines, possible licensing issues from crossover characters, and much more, there's a lot that would go in to making such a thing a reality. As of right now, there are next to no details regarding the next iteration of Warzone. Some rumors have revealed general map details for Warzone 2 and many expect it to be exclusive to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, but there's nothing too concrete. It's likely more will be revealed this summer as we approach the official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Do you think skins will transfer over to Warzone 2? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.