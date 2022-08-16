Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Date Potentially Leaked

It looks like the long-awaited release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may have just leaked. At this point in time, Activision has only committed to releasing its new version of Warzone at a time before the end of 2022. And while it seems likely that we'll learn about the battle royale game's official launch date within the next month, a new leak may have just spoiled the announcement ahead of time.

As seen on Reddit, a new document has emerged that claims the global launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will take place on November 16th. This document in question supposedly stems internally from Activision and lists a number of other upcoming release dates including one for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and the pre-order date for Diablo 4. Assuming that what is shown here is accurate, it would mean that Warzone 2 is set to release only three weeks after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at the end of October.

It's worth stressing that the manner in which this document has come about in the first place is unknown. As such, take what has been expressed here with the release date for Warzone 2 with a pretty major grain of salt. While this date could be legitimate, there's also the chance that someone could have merely photoshopped this image on their own to then share online.

As mentioned, though, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to learn about the official release date from Activision for Warzone 2. Next month on September 15th, the publisher is holding an event that it's calling "Call of Duty: Next." At this time, new details on Warzone 2 are set to be revealed to the public. This is also likely the venue in which we'll hear about the game's release in an official capacity. As such, we'll have to wait until this showcase to know for certain whether this leaked date is accurate.

Do you believe that this launch date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is legitimate? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.