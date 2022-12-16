Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Update Nerfs Overpowered DMZ AI

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded update went live recently with a ton of changes to look through, but one of those changes that went live in the battle royale game was apparently unintended. The AI in the DMZ mode got a bit too strong across the board, it seemed, so Raven Software has since released an update to tune it back down alongside an explanation as to what went awry.

Over on its socials, Raven Software confirmed that the Season 1 Reloaded update had "unintentionally resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area." A fix has since been released, so if you thought that the AI were a bit tougher than normal and that you couldn't catch a break, you've now got an answer to your problem.

"A change implemented in the Season 01 Reloaded update unintentionally resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area. We have released a fix to address this issue," the Trello board for Warzone 2 said regarding this issue.

The patch notes for the Season 1 Reloaded update mention several changes for the battle royale mode overall including stronger AI enemies at Black Site, but the patch notes don't specify that those changes are for DMZ, too. Regardless, the error has since been fixed with the DMZ mode's AI returned to their pre-release difficulties seen prior to this update's release.

Below are all the DMZ-specific patch notes released in the Season 1 Reloaded update:

DMZ Adjustments

Cash Values

General changes to valuable items

Changes to cash rewards for Contracts

Container Spawn Rates

Increased Self Revives, Gas Masks, and Field Upgrades in First Aid Kits

Increased Plate Carriers, Backpacks, and Field Upgrades in Weapon Stashes

Decreased electronic components in Computer Towers

Decreased Toothpaste in Medical Cabinets

Decreased number of items found in Black Markets

Plea for Help

Eliminated Players are now able to request help from enemy Players, resulting in them joining the enemy Squad as a new member

XP Tokens

Can now be activated in the main lobby menu

Random Perks

Successfully extracting multiple times in a row will provide Players with random Perks for their next Infil

Medium & Large Backpacks

These now allow for a third Weapon slot

Faction Missions