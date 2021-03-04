Call of Duty: Warzone Discovery Leaves Players Angry With Latest Update

✖

A new discovery about the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update has players on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S irate and worried about the future of the game under Raven Software and Activision. Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is live and a map-changing nuclear explosion appears to be on the horizon, but right the focus of many COD players is the latest update, which is being accused of using an older version of the map.

Taking to Reddit, one player pointed out that many of the semi-recent points of interest were removed from the latest update, such as the tunnel near Hospital and the stairway at Hospital as well. In other words, if you noticed that the map felt a little bit different, it's because it apparently is.

"They used the old map for the new update," writes the Reddit user. "The tunnel at Hospital isn't there yet. The train-track isn't there yet. The stairway in Hospital isn't there yet. I think it's because it's a small indie developer team."

(Photo: Reddit)

Today, Raven Software released a Call of Duty: Warzone update, but it doesn't appear that it addressed this issue. In fact, it's unclear if Raven Software is even aware of the problem, which means it's unknown if any type of revert is in the pipeline.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live to address the Agency/GRU/Wrapped Suppressors, an Operator Mission for Baker, and other minor changes to the UI.https://t.co/lSuwHwAtqD https://t.co/sS1XxIFV6t — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 3, 2021

The update didn't revert much of severe consequence, which could explain why there's not a monster amount of outcry about the update. That said, for many, this appears to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

