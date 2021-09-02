Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Reveals Season 5 Reloaded First Details

✖

Both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are about halfway into their respective fifth seasons, which means it's time for each to get freshened up a bit. To that end, Activision has today revealed what new content will be coming to both games as part of Season Five Reloaded, which is set to start exactly one week from today.

As a whole, Season 5 Reloaded is set to kick off in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War next week on September 9. When going live, both games will be receiving a slew of new features, notably in the form of new maps. For Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War specifically, the map "Zoo" which was first featured in 2011's original Black Ops will be making a comeback. Demolition, the popular game mode from Modern Warfare 2, will also be arriving, surely to the joy of many longtime fans. Lastly, Zombies will be receiving a number of new features, most notably with the new region of Armada.

New map & modes, Hudson & Judge Dredd, “The Numbers,” and more are coming to #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone with Season Five Reloaded.https://t.co/HXeNq706K4 pic.twitter.com/2GsjPV5p8n — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 2, 2021

On the Warzone front, the battle royale title will be receiving two new game modes. The first is called Clash and will have two teams of 50 players squaring off against one another. The second is then called Iron Trials '84, and is set to be a variant of the typical battle royale style of play that Warzone is known for.

While Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will each be getting their own unique additions, both titles will also share some new features as well. This is primarily headlined by a new event called "The Numbers". This event is a callback to the Black Ops series and will give players rewards for completing certain tasks. Last but certainly not least, Judge Dredd is also set to be a new Operator that is coming to both games and will serve as a character skin for Beck. All additional details on what Season 5 Reloaded will have in store can be found on right here.

So what do you think of these new additions to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.