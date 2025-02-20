Call of Duty: Warzone Scraps Controversial Change After Fan Outrage

Raven Software and Activision have scrapped a controversial change to Call of Duty: Warzone after a large amount of negative feedback from COD fans across social media. This isn’t the first time the pair have announced or implemented changes in Call of Duty: Warzone, just to quickly fall back and reverse the decision in the face of overwhelming negative feedback. However, it does not happen often, but it has happened this week.

More specifically, Raven Software has announced the previously announced change to limit repeated Loadout Drop access has been removed. For those that missed it, this change, which prevents players from hitting the same loadout drop they previously accessed after dying, was part of a new wave of changes designed to target “cheese mechanics” that players have been exploiting. To this end, when presented like this, you would think the change would be received warmly, but it has not been, which is why it is no longer happening.

We hear you,” writes Raven Software on social media platform X. “The previously announced change to limit repeated Loadout Drop access after death has been removed from Season 02 Reloaded. Looking forward to seeing everyone play tomorrow!”

It’s clear that Raven Software wants to make changes to this part of the game, and thus will presumably revisit this issue with a different approach in the future. However, this has not been announced and there is no guarantee that this will happen. In the meantime, fans are happy.

“Glad you guys listened, hope you can get back to doing developer calls so stuff like this doesn’t have to happen,” writes one fan of the news. Every single person on that call would’ve told you to never let that change or the thought of making that change see the light of day publicly.”

Another fan adds: “Thank you. The changes otherwise seem positive. Looking forward to playing.”

Call of Duty: Warzone is available via PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X|S, and Xbox Series X|S.