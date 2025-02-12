Classic Call of Duty Game Reportedly Coming to Game Pass Next Month

Xbox Game Pass is one of the most popular game subscription services out there, and for good reason. Their catalog is constantly updated with exciting new offerings across all subscription tiers. In fact, some big February releases like Avowed will be available for Game Pass subscribers on day one. Yet as much as gamers love a shiny new release, there’s nothing quite like the classics. And now, rumors suggest that Xbox Game Pass might be gearing up to add the classic 2009 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to its arsenal.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remains one of the most popular titles in the franchise, even all these years and Call of Duty games later. The campaign portion of the game was even remastered for newer consoles in 2022, though the updated version wasn’t quite as well received by fans or critics. Sometimes, the original just does it best, and no amount of new bells and whistles can quite compete to the feeling of jumping into that classic Modern Warfare 2 experience.

Modern Warfare 2 may soon be a Game Pass title

According to reports from Xbox Era, it seems like Xbox Game Pass might just agree that keeping it classic is best. Their unspecified sources reported that the 2009 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will come to Xbox Game Pass sometime in March or April 2025. This is in addition to previous rumors from a well-known leaker @eXtas1s, who suspected Game Pass would add another Call of Duty title soon enough.

Xbox Game Pass Adding More Call of Duty Titles to Lineup

The Call of Duty franchise is a big one, with an extensive back catalog. Despite that, Xbox Game Pass includes relatively few of these first-person shooter titles, though this latest rumor suggests that might be starting to change. After all, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was available via Xbox Game Pass on release day, an exciting update for fans of the franchise. Aside from that day one title, Xbox Game Pass currently only offers one other Call of Duty title in their catalog – 2024’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Given that the 2022 remaster of Modern Warfare 2 did not include multiplayer, it’s unclear if the Game Pass version will offer it. However, online multiplayer is supported for both existing Call of Duty titles available through the subscription, so it seems likely that online play would be supported for Modern Warfare 2. However, given exploits that raise serious security concerns with these older CoD games, Microsoft may steer away from this option unless they’re able to address those issues. Either way, players looking to revisit the campaign in its original form will be happy to see the 2009 version return to easy access via Game Pass.

Scuba Diving in Modern Warfare 2 2009

With February just around halfway through, Xbox Game Pass has not yet revealed the new lineup of games headed to the subscription in March. If Modern Warfare 2 will indeed be included next month, it’s likely that confirmation will arrive closer to the start of the month. That’s typically when Game Pass confirms upcoming title additions, as well as any games leaving the service.

Are you hoping to see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments below.