Call of Duty: Warzone's Lens Flare Issue Might Soon Be Fixed

A not uncommon current complaint about Call of Duty: Warzone's map at the moment is the extremely bright lens flare from the sun causing visibility to be hampered in some cases. But it sounds like that might soon be a thing of the past as one Call of Duty: Warzone developer has specifically noted that this is something they can easily tone down if it is actually a problem for many folks. And that's not just idle chatter either as that comes from Raven Software's Lead Warzone VFX Artist Reed Shingledecker, who indicated that they will be working on the issue first thing this week.

It is, however, worth noting that Shingledecker isn't exactly able to completely change the lighting in Call of Duty: Warzone, and they suggested that anyone with further issues can contact Raven Software specifically. "I can only adjust the brightness of the lens flare on the screen," Shingledecker stated over on Twitter. "This includes the rays that draw on top of buildings and the screen dirt. I CANNOT control the haziness, god rays, or actual sun brightness."

"You can check out what Shingledecker had to say about the visibility issue below:

Looks like I know what I'm doing on Monday. I'm happy to look and address any VFX concerns. Thanks for the feedback. I don't have the power to change the entire lighting of the map though. Lighting feedback can be sent to @RavenSoftware #Warzone — Reed S. (@fx_reed) May 23, 2021

Shingledecker's tweets were seemingly prompted by a Dexerto article about Call of Duty: Warzone and its weather. The article largely focused on the sun and its positioning causing certain areas to be so bright as to be difficult to actually make out what's happening or keep track of targets. If you can't see an enemy, that does make it particularly difficult to shoot at them.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is currently ongoing. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, but Warzone is notably free to play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the whole Call of Duty franchise right here.

[H/T Eurogamer]