Call of Duty: Warzone Report Has Great News for Big Modern Warfare Fans

A new Call of Duty: Warzone report has great news for those that prefer Modern Warfare and how it plays over Black Ops Cold War. As you may know, 2019's Call of Duty game is built on an entirely different engine than 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As a result, the two games play noticeably differently. Where Modern Warfare is slower and more deliberate, Black Ops Cold War is quicker and less grounded. Now, this difference isn't solely because of the engine differences, but this is a contributor.

That said, among hardcore Call of Duty fans, there are very much two camps: those that prefer how Modern Warfare feels and those that prefer how Black Ops Cold War feels. If you're in the former camp, you're going to be happy to hear that the new Call of Duty: Warzone map in the works, which is said to be huge in size, will be built on top of the Warzone engine. In other words, future Warzone will feel like Modern Warfare, or at least similar.

Unfortunately, the report doesn't relay much else about this topic, but does note that Call of Duty 2021 (Call of Duty: Vanguard) and Warzone will share technology, unlike Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

At the moment of publishing, none of this has been confirmed. In other words, it's all information of the unofficial variety, and thus needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Activision and co. have yet to address any of it with any type of comment, and we don't expect this to change, but if this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, VCG.